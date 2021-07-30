Lake Compounce celebrates frontline heroes

From army trucks to police bikes, frontline workers and their contributions are on display at the amusement park

BRISTOL, Conn. — Connecticut frontline heroes are center stage at Lake Compounce in Bristol today as the park offered a half-off deal on tickets to show their gratitude.

It was a morning for fun and saying thank you to frontline workers, including police, military, firemen, nurses, and more. Frontline workers and up to five guests received half-off admission for the day as a part of the park's 175th anniversary celebration.

"For everyone who is on the front line, thank you," Staff Sgt. Jason King of the Bristol Army recruiting station said.

King added that Lake Compounce's acknowledgment of frontline workers meant a lot and that it is a humbling experience.

"It makes us feel really, really appreciated. It makes us feel like we are members of the community," Lt. Mark Morello of the Bristol Police Department said.

The event was also a chance for guests to learn about the men and women who have stepped up to serve.

"After the crazy year that we all had last year, it definitely was a good time to honor them, give back and say thank you," Lynsey Winters of the Lake Compounce team said. "I think a lot of them have seen them on the news the past year, and they really understand what they do and what they go through every day now. I think it has changed their perspective a lot,"

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.