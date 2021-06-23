Lake Compounce is looking to fill hundreds of open jobs

Dozens of people walked into Lake Compounce as job applicants and out as new employees Wednesday thanks to an in person job fair.

BRISTOL, Conn. — A visit to Lake Compounce is a Connecticut summer tradition and as more people head back to the park, they’re looking to make sure they’re fully staffed.

As Connecticut gets back to work, Lake Compounce in Bristol looking to fill hundreds of seasonal jobs. Many of those positions filled right on the spot Wednesday with a career fair.

“I found out about this early this morning, I actually got woken up to it. Took a shower, got dressed, got dressed and got the job,” Kadeem Brown, New Britain.

Dozens of people walked into Lake Compounce as job applicants and out as new employees Wednesday thanks to an in person job fair.

The amusement park is back to usual operations for the summer and in need of an additional 300 seasonal employees.

“We’re offering up to $15 an hour for those that are interested. Definitely looking for lifeguards right now and we do offer on-site training for lifeguards as well,” said Lynsey Winters of Lake Compounce.

For some who applied today it’s a way to get back into the workforce after the pandemic, for others it’s a great first job.

“My cousin worked here before and she said it was pretty good, so I was like oh this is a good summer job. I’m looking forward to being social coming back into the world after the pandemic. Be able to see people have fun,” said Neela Manegal, Glastonbury.

If you didn’t get a chance to come out today, the park is taking applications online as well. Apply here https://www.lakecompounce.com/employment

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.