Lake Compounce looking to hire 1,200 for upcoming season

BRISTOL, Conn. — As Lake Compounce looks to reopen in late-May, they're looking for seasonal staffers!

The park is celebrating its 175th birthday and is looking to hire about 1,200 workers for positions in food, rides, admissions, maintenance, and more. Applications to apply are now available online.

The park will open starting May 29th and says this year they will be unveiling a new food festival that will take place every weekend in June.

Lake Compounce says team members can expect discounts, flexible scheduling, and free park admission.

