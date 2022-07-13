Lake Compounce offers free admission to 'Hometown Heroes' until July 15

The offer is for police officers, firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, and active and retired military.

BRISTOL, Conn — Lake Compounce is offering free admission to police officers, firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, and active and retired military from July 11 to July 15 for its Hero Appreciation Week.

On July 15, the amusement park will also host its annual touch a truck event for the whole family to enjoy and to close out their Hero Appreciation Week.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park.

At the park will be U.S. Army recruiters with a humvee and the Bristol ce Department will attend with a K9 and their motorcycle fleet. The Bristol Fire Department will be there with a fire truck.

Guests can meet local heroes and explore the fire truck, police car, and humvee and learn more about first responders and their local law enforcement.

Plus, for a limited time, only guests can get $29.99 admission to the park. Tickets are valid for any one day during July.

