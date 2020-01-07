Lake Compounce to open for summer season July 1

BRISTOL, Conn. — While several summertime and fall New England traditions are being cancelled due to COVID-19 safety concerns, there is still a staple we can enjoy -- amusement parks!
Lake Compounce is opening its gates for the season Wednesday.
On July 1, Season Passholders are welcome to return the the park for Season Passholder Appreciation Days through July 5.
The park opens to the general public on Monday, July 6.
While Lake Compounce is welcoming guests back, the experience will be different from any other season in the park’s 174-year history.
According to a release, the park strives to deliver a fun, family experience while ensuring the health and safety of Guests and Team Members.
“The health and safety of our Guests and Team Members continues to be our number one priority as we work to welcome guests back to the park,” General Manager Larry Gorneault said. “We will continue working with our local leaders, health experts and industry colleagues to ensure best practices are in place at Lake Compounce.”
New safety measures at Lake Compounce include:
- Limiting Capacity
- Pre-Entry Temperature Checks for Guests & Team Members
- Face Coverings and Personal Protective Equipment
- Social Distancing
- Adding Sanitizing Stations
- Enhancing Cleaning Measures
- Educating Guests & Team Members
Officials also announced that Lake Compounce will limit capacity not only in the park, but also on each attraction and in restaurants and buildings to ensure compliance with recommended social distancing standards.
"In order to accomplish this, all Guests will be required to RSVP for the day they wish to visit, in addition to having a pre-purchased ticket or Season Pass. The park will only sell tickets and Season Passes online. Walk-up sales will not be available this summer."
For more information on Lake Compounce’s plans for this summer, including the many new health and safety measures and how to plan a visit, click here.