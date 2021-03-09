Lake Compounce water park celebrates one last summer weekend

After Labor Day, the water park will close for the season.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Labor Day Weekend may be a bittersweet time for some people because while it’s a fun activity-filled weekend, it also signifies the end of summer.

Lake Compounce is wrapping up its summer season this weekend with their water park shutting down after Labor Day. The park itself is a Connecticut staple, and the family-friendly spot has been quite busy this year.

“It has been a really great summer so far, especially in the waterpark with the hot weather days," said Lynsey Winters, Lake Compounce Director of Public Relations.

Their newest addition to that waterpark is Venus Vortex. It’s a workout to get up the steps on the ride, but the view at the top makes it worth it.

As for the slide itself, you ride tandem in a tube down a few twists and turns before being dumped right into the mouth of a Venus Fly Trap. On the way down, there is a period of darkness that adds to the thrill, and of course the plunge at the end.

As for their "dry" rides, the fun doesn't stop on Labor Day.

October 2 kicks off the park's Happy Hauntings event at the park. It will run every Saturday and Sunday.

"Guests can come ride some of our attractions like Boulder Dash, Rev-O-Lution, and Ghost Hunt," said Winters.

For Labor Day Weekend, the water park is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the rest of the park is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day.

