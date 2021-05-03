Lamar honors teachers on Hartford-area billboards

In and around Hartford, the company is honoring 45 teachers on 17 digital billboards from May 3 to May 7.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Teachers and students across the country are continuing to recover from a year like no other, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lamar Advertising is recognizing educators with its national billboard campaign, #LamarLovesTeachers.

That celebration for Teacher Appreciation Week is touching lives right here in Connecticut.

In and around Hartford, the company is honoring 45 teachers on 17 digital billboards from May 3 to May 7.

“We are excited to play a role in showing teachers just how much their hard work and dedication is appreciated,” Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company said.

Officials say Lamar received over 2,500 submissions from those seeking to recognize their favorite teachers and the efforts they have undertaken in this past year.

Over 620 billboards will be used to feature teachers in 115 markets across the country.

“Judging from the volume of submissions we received, there is tremendous enthusiasm to honor our teachers and express gratitude for all they do, especially during a very challenging time.”

