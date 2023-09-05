Lamont activates extreme hot weather protocol, cooling centers available

The protocol will be active from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As temperatures are expected to be hot and humid in the low to mid-90s over the next few days, Gov. Lamont has activated the extreme hot weather protocol.

The protocol will be active from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Lamont advises those in Connecticut, mainly in vulnerable populations, to get protection from the hot conditions. While the protocol is enacted, a system is set up by agencies, municipalities, and other partners to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to ensure that information regarding cooling centers is available statewide, providing a location to get some relief.

“We may have thought that the hot summer temperatures were over for the season but it looks like we are getting another stretch of heat this week,” Lamont said in a statement. “Anyone vulnerable to the heat is advised to take precautions. Cooling centers are open throughout Connecticut and can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211ct.org.”

To stay safe from extreme heat, keep your body temperature cool and stay in air-conditioned buildings; find an air-conditioned shelter and avoid direct sunlight. You should also wear lightweight clothing and take cool showers.

People should also stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and avoid drinking alcohol or heavily sugary drinks.

Here are cooling centers throughout the state:

Waterbury:

North End Rec, 268 N. Main St.: Open 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

CHD Hospitality Center, 690 E. Main St.: Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Waterbury Senior Center, 1985 E. Main St (age 60 and over): Open 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

River Baldwin Recreation Center, 135 East Liberty St.: Open 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Bridgeport:

Senior Centers (Open weekdays only)

Black Rock Senior Center – 2676 Fairfield Avenue, (8:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.)

East Side Senior Center – 268 Putnam Street (8:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.)

Eisenhower Senior Center – 307 Golden Hill Street, (8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.)

North End Bethany Senior Center – 20 Thorme Street, (8:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.)

GBT Station

710 Water Street, Mon- Fri (9:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.)

Bridgeport Public Library Branches

Main Branch – 925 Broad Street, Mon & Tues (10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.), Wed & Thurs (12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.), Fri & Sat (10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.). Sunday (Closed).

Black Rock Branch – 2705 Fairfield Avenue, Mon & Wed (10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.), Tues & Thurs (12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.), Fri & Sat (10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.). Sunday (Closed).

Newfield Branch – 755 Central Avenue, Mon & Tues (10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.), Wed & Thurs (12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.), Fri & Sat (10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.). Sunday (Closed).

North Branch – 3455 Madison Avenue, Mon & Wed (10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.), Tues & Thurs (12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.), Fri & Sat (10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.) Sunday (Closed).

East Side Branch – 1174 East Main Street, Mon (10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.), Tues (12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.) Wed (12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.) Thurs (10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.), Fri & Sat (10:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.) Sunday (Closed).\

East Hartford

The East Hartford Public Safety Complex Lobby at 31 School Street is open 24/7.

East Hartford Public Library at 840 Main Street is open Monday and Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Tuesday- Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

East Hartford Wickham Library at 656 Burnside Avenue, is open Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays 10 a.m. -5 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursdays 1-8 p.m.

East Hartford Senior Center at 15 Milbrook Drive is open Mon, Wed, & Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM; Tues & Thurs 8:30 a.m. -7:30 p.m.; Sat 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.



Community Cultural Center at 50 Chapman Place, is open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Westport

Center for Senior Activities , 21 Imperial Avenue: Mon- Fri 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Closed on Sat & Sun

21 Imperial Avenue: Mon- Fri 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Closed on Sat & Sun MoCa Westport , 19 Newtown Turnpike: Thurs - Sun 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

19 Newtown Turnpike: Thurs - Sun 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. The Westport Library , 20 Jesup Road: Tues – Thurs 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Fri – Sat 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sun 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

20 Jesup Road: Tues – Thurs 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Fri – Sat 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sun 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Westport Weston Family YMCA , 14 Allen Raymond Lane: Tues – Fri 5:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Sat-Sun 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

14 Allen Raymond Lane: Tues – Fri 5:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Sat-Sun 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Westport Museum for History and Culture, 25 Avery Place: Tues – Sat 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Closed on Sun & Mon.

Southington

Southington Calendar House, 388 Pleasant Street, Tues, Wed, Thurs: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Southington Public Library , 255 Main Street, Tues, Wed, Thurs: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

255 Main Street, Tues, Wed, Thurs: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Southington Police Department (Community Room), 69 Lazy Lane, Tuesday 9/5 through Thursday 9/7 after 4:30 p.m.

Hamden

Hamden Government Center, 2750 Dixwell Avenue, M-F: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Keefe Community Center, 11 Pine Street and 19 George Street, M-F: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Miller Memorial Library, 2901 Dixwell Avenue, M-T: 9:30-8 p.m.; W: 12-5 p.m.; Thurs-Sat: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Whitneyville Branch Library, 125 Carleton Street, M-W: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-5 p.m.; Thurs: 12-8 p.m.

Brundage Community Branch Library, 91 Circular Avenue, M-T, Thurs: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; 2-5 p.m.; W: 12-8 p.m.

Middletown

City Hall Lobby: 245 deKoven Drive, Hours: M-F: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



Middletown Police Department Lobby: 222 Main Street, Hours: Sun-Sat: 24hr/7days



Russell Library: 123 Broad Street, Hours: M-Th: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; F-Sat: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.



Middletown Senior Center: 61 Durant Terrace, Hours: M-F: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m., Elderly residents only.

New Haven

Ives Main Library

133 Elm St | (203) 946-8130

Monday - Thursday | 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Friday - Saturday | 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday | Closed

133 Elm St | (203) 946-8130 Monday - Thursday | 10:00 am - 8:00 pm Friday - Saturday | 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Sunday | Closed Fair Haven Branch

182 Grand Ave | (203) 946-8115

Monday - Wednesday | 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Thursday | 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Friday | Closed

Saturday | 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday | Closed

182 Grand Ave | (203) 946-8115 Monday - Wednesday | 10:00 am - 6:00 pm Thursday | 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm Friday | Closed Saturday | 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Sunday | Closed Mitchell Branch

37 Harrison St | (203) 946-8117

Monday | 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Tuesday - Thursday | 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Friday | Closed

Saturday | 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday | Closed

37 Harrison St | (203) 946-8117 Monday | 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm Tuesday - Thursday | 10:00 am - 6:00 pm Friday | Closed Saturday | 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Sunday | Closed Stetson Branch

197 Dixwell Ave | (203) 946-8119

Monday - Tuesday | 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Wednesday | 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Thursday | 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Friday | Closed

Saturday | 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday | Closed

197 Dixwell Ave | (203) 946-8119 Monday - Tuesday | 10:00 am - 6:00 pm Wednesday | 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm Thursday | 10:00 am - 6:00 pm Friday | Closed Saturday | 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Sunday | Closed Branch Wilson

303 Washington Ave | (203) 946-2228

Monday | 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Tuesday | 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Wednesday - Thursday | 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Friday | Closed

Saturday | 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday | Closed

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.