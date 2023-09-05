Lamont activates extreme hot weather protocol, cooling centers available

CONNECTICUT, USA — As temperatures are expected to be hot and humid in the low to mid-90s over the next few days, Gov. Lamont has activated the extreme hot weather protocol.
The protocol will be active from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.
Lamont advises those in Connecticut, mainly in vulnerable populations, to get protection from the hot conditions. While the protocol is enacted, a system is set up by agencies, municipalities, and other partners to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to ensure that information regarding cooling centers is available statewide, providing a location to get some relief.
“We may have thought that the hot summer temperatures were over for the season but it looks like we are getting another stretch of heat this week,” Lamont said in a statement. “Anyone vulnerable to the heat is advised to take precautions. Cooling centers are open throughout Connecticut and can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211ct.org.”
To stay safe from extreme heat, keep your body temperature cool and stay in air-conditioned buildings; find an air-conditioned shelter and avoid direct sunlight. You should also wear lightweight clothing and take cool showers.
People should also stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and avoid drinking alcohol or heavily sugary drinks.
Here are cooling centers throughout the state:
Waterbury:
- North End Rec, 268 N. Main St.: Open 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- CHD Hospitality Center, 690 E. Main St.: Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Waterbury Senior Center, 1985 E. Main St (age 60 and over): Open 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- River Baldwin Recreation Center, 135 East Liberty St.: Open 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Bridgeport:
Senior Centers (Open weekdays only)
- Black Rock Senior Center – 2676 Fairfield Avenue, (8:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.)
- East Side Senior Center – 268 Putnam Street (8:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.)
- Eisenhower Senior Center – 307 Golden Hill Street, (8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.)
- North End Bethany Senior Center – 20 Thorme Street, (8:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.)
GBT Station
- 710 Water Street, Mon- Fri (9:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.)
Bridgeport Public Library Branches
- Main Branch – 925 Broad Street, Mon & Tues (10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.), Wed & Thurs (12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.), Fri & Sat (10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.). Sunday (Closed).
- Black Rock Branch – 2705 Fairfield Avenue, Mon & Wed (10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.), Tues & Thurs (12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.), Fri & Sat (10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.). Sunday (Closed).
- Newfield Branch – 755 Central Avenue, Mon & Tues (10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.), Wed & Thurs (12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.), Fri & Sat (10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.). Sunday (Closed).
- North Branch – 3455 Madison Avenue, Mon & Wed (10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.), Tues & Thurs (12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.), Fri & Sat (10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.) Sunday (Closed).
- East Side Branch – 1174 East Main Street, Mon (10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.), Tues (12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.) Wed (12:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.) Thurs (10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.), Fri & Sat (10:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.) Sunday (Closed).\
East Hartford
- The East Hartford Public Safety Complex Lobby at 31 School Street is open 24/7.
- East Hartford Public Library at 840 Main Street is open Monday and Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Tuesday- Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- East Hartford Wickham Library at 656 Burnside Avenue, is open Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays 10 a.m. -5 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursdays 1-8 p.m.
- East Hartford Senior Center at 15 Milbrook Drive is open Mon, Wed, & Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM; Tues & Thurs 8:30 a.m. -7:30 p.m.; Sat 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Community Cultural Center at 50 Chapman Place, is open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Westport
- Center for Senior Activities, 21 Imperial Avenue: Mon- Fri 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Closed on Sat & Sun
- MoCa Westport, 19 Newtown Turnpike: Thurs - Sun 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- The Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road: Tues – Thurs 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Fri – Sat 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sun 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Westport Weston Family YMCA, 14 Allen Raymond Lane: Tues – Fri 5:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Sat-Sun 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Westport Museum for History and Culture, 25 Avery Place: Tues – Sat 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Closed on Sun & Mon.
Southington
- Southington Calendar House, 388 Pleasant Street, Tues, Wed, Thurs: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Southington Public Library, 255 Main Street, Tues, Wed, Thurs: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Southington Police Department (Community Room), 69 Lazy Lane, Tuesday 9/5 through Thursday 9/7 after 4:30 p.m.
Hamden
- Hamden Government Center, 2750 Dixwell Avenue, M-F: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Keefe Community Center, 11 Pine Street and 19 George Street, M-F: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Miller Memorial Library, 2901 Dixwell Avenue, M-T: 9:30-8 p.m.; W: 12-5 p.m.; Thurs-Sat: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Whitneyville Branch Library, 125 Carleton Street, M-W: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-5 p.m.; Thurs: 12-8 p.m.
- Brundage Community Branch Library, 91 Circular Avenue, M-T, Thurs: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; 2-5 p.m.; W: 12-8 p.m.
Middletown
City Hall Lobby: 245 deKoven Drive, Hours: M-F: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Middletown Police Department Lobby: 222 Main Street, Hours: Sun-Sat: 24hr/7days
Russell Library: 123 Broad Street, Hours: M-Th: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; F-Sat: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Middletown Senior Center: 61 Durant Terrace, Hours: M-F: 8:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m., Elderly residents only.
New Haven
- Ives Main Library
133 Elm St | (203) 946-8130
Monday - Thursday | 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday - Saturday | 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sunday | Closed
- Fair Haven Branch
182 Grand Ave | (203) 946-8115
Monday - Wednesday | 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday | 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday | Closed
Saturday | 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sunday | Closed
- Mitchell Branch
37 Harrison St | (203) 946-8117
Monday | 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday - Thursday | 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday | Closed
Saturday | 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sunday | Closed
- Stetson Branch
197 Dixwell Ave | (203) 946-8119
Monday - Tuesday | 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday | 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday | 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday | Closed
Saturday | 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sunday | Closed
- Branch Wilson
303 Washington Ave | (203) 946-2228
Monday | 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday | 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday - Thursday | 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday | Closed
Saturday | 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sunday | Closed
