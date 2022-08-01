Governor Lamont activates extreme hot weather protocol

The measure will be activated beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday and remain in effect until 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Lamont announced Monday that due to the forecasted high temperatures, he will activate Connecticut's extreme hot weather protocol this week.

The forecast indicates that weather across the state will be hot and humid, with highs in the 90s and a heat index in the low to mid-90s. Thursday's high is forecast to be 98 degrees.

The protocol is to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the hot conditions. While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies, municipalities, and other partners to coordinate with United Way 211 to make sure that information regarding cooling centers are available statewide.

Anyone in need of a cooling center should call 2-1-1 or look online at 211ct.org to find their nearest location.

“The stretch of hot weather coming this week isn’t expected to be quite as hot and humid as the most recent wave we had a few days ago, but the temperatures will still be very high, and anyone who anticipates spending long periods of time outdoors should take caution,” Lamont said in a statement. “The state is working with our local and nonprofit partners to make cooling centers available statewide. Anyone who needs a place to cool off should call 211 to find their nearest available cooling center.”

Although anyone can suffer from heat-related illnesses, infants, young children, and people 65 and older can be at a greater risk than others.

State officials reminded residents to stay hydrated during the upcoming periods of extreme heat.

