Cold weather protocol activated in Connecticut

"We must spread the word that shelters and warming centers are open all across Connecticut."

HARTFORD, Conn. — With severe cold predicted for the next 24 to 36 hours, Gov. Ned Lamont has activated the state's severe cold weather protocol as of Monday morning.

In a tweet, the governor said: "The first brutally cold weather of the season is about to move into CT tonight. I am directing the state's severe cold weather protocol to be activated today through Wednesday. Shelters are open across the state. Anyone in need should call 2-1-1."

The protocol works to ensure that the state's most vulnerable populations receive protection from the expected severe weather conditions.

While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to make sure that anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors, including transportation to shelters.

“Being outdoors in these arctic conditions for extended periods is not safe, and we must spread the word that shelters and warming centers are open all across Connecticut," Lamont said. "If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, call 2-1-1 and they will direct you to a nearby location and they can also provide transportation if necessary.”

The following actions are implemented while the protocol is enacted:

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security activates its WebEOC communications network, which is an internet-based system that enables local, regional, and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions. The system is used to monitor capacity at shelters across the state, enabling 2-1-1 to act as a clearinghouse to assist in finding shelter space for those who need it. Local officials, working through WebEOC, can alert 2-1-1 and the state when they open temporary shelters or warming centers.

The Connecticut Department of Social Services, Connecticut Department of Housing, and Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services coordinate with 2-1-1 and the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, along with community-based providers, to provide transportation for people seeking shelter.

For emergency management news and resources, visit the state’s CTPrepares website at ct.gov/ctprepares or download the CTPrepares app to mobile devices at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

