Due to low temperatures, Lamont activates severe cold weather protocols

This will go into effect beginning at noon on Saturday and be in effect until noon of Sunday

HARTFORD, Conn. — With temperatures dropping into the single digits on Saturday night, Gov. Ned Lamont has activated a severe cold weather protocol.

Severe cold weather protocol is activated so that vulnerable populations in the state receive protection from severe conditions. This means that shelters work together to make sure those in need receive shelter.

“When temperatures drop this low, it can be incredibly dangerous to be outdoors for extended periods of time,” Lamont said. “Shelters and warming centers are available across Connecticut. Anyone in need can call 2-1-1 to get connected to a nearby location, and they can even provide transportation if necessary.”

The protocol will be active from noon Saturday until noon Sunday.

For more emergency resource information visit CTPrepares at ct.gov/ctprepares or download the CTPrepares app.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.