Due to low temperatures, Lamont activates severe cold weather protocols

HARTFORD, Conn. — With temperatures dropping into the single digits on Saturday night, Gov. Ned Lamont has activated a severe cold weather protocol.
Severe cold weather protocol is activated so that vulnerable populations in the state receive protection from severe conditions. This means that shelters work together to make sure those in need receive shelter.
“When temperatures drop this low, it can be incredibly dangerous to be outdoors for extended periods of time,” Lamont said. “Shelters and warming centers are available across Connecticut. Anyone in need can call 2-1-1 to get connected to a nearby location, and they can even provide transportation if necessary.”
The Connecticut Department of Social Services, Connecticut Department of Housing, and Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction will also coordinate with the 2-1-1 number to provide transportation to people seeking shelter.
The protocol will be active from noon Saturday until noon Sunday.
For more emergency resource information visit CTPrepares at ct.gov/ctprepares or download the CTPrepares app.
