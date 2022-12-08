Lamont announces $70M program to help CT workers impacted by COVID-19

19 job training programs will be offered for free to eligible participants.

GROTON, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced the start of a $70 million program Tuesday to benefit Connecticut residents whose employment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The launch of 19 job training programs, funded by the CareerConneCT program, provides workers with the skills needed for a variety of "high-quality" and "high-demand" careers, according to the webpage on CT.gov. Training and supportive services will be offered for free to eligible participants.

“We are building CareerConneCT to become one of the largest workforce development initiatives ever executed in Connecticut, and we’ve already received significant commitments from employers that are looking to hire thousands of workers in a broad spectrum of high-quality, good-paying fields,” Lamont said.

Residents will be able to access an intake portal that allows them to connect to reskilling and upskilling opportunities in manufacturing, healthcare, IT, CDL licensing, green jobs, infrastructure/construction, life sciences, and business services, according to the governor's office.

Supportive services will also be offered to help complete these programs, including childcare, transportation, and career advising.

According to the governor's office, the approved short-term regional and statewide programs are intended to support underrepresented and minority populations in the workforce, including "BIPOC, people with disabilities, the re-entry population, opportunity youth, and veterans, immigrants, and women."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Congressman Joe Courtney, alongside U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, joined Lamont in his announcement and emphasized the role of the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021.

"CareerConneCT, funded by federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan, will improve the lives of thousands of Connecticut residents, providing new job opportunities and brighter futures," said Blumenthal.

Courtney said that the Rescue Plan has already been "used to support our schools, firefighters, police officers, and many others," and is now "going to help redouble our already-successful workforce training efforts."

Mark Argosh, chair of the Governor's Workforce Council, said that employers have already made "hiring commitments for more than 6,000 positions in our highest growth sectors."

