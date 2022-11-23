Lamont announces Commissioner for next term's Connecticut Department of Transportation

Garrett Eucalitto will succeed Joseph Giulietti, who will leave state service in January.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont announced on Wednesday his plans to appoint Garrett Eucalitto as commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Transportation when he begins his second term in office.

Eucalitto will succeed Joseph Giulietti, who will leave state service in January.

“Garrett has the bold vision and leadership capability to move these projects forward in a way that best benefits the people and businesses of our state. I am grateful for Joe Giulietti’s service as commissioner during my first term," Gov. Lamont said. "Joe and his team have made tremendous progress over the past four years enhancing our transportation infrastructure, rebuilding our roads, highways, and bridges, and increasing and improving rail service."

Eucalitto has been deputy commissioner of CTDOT since January 2020. Before this, he was the transportation program director for the National Governors Association (NGA) in Washington, DC.

Eucalitto earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of the Holy Cross and a master’s degree from Boston University.

Giulietti served as commissioner of CTDOT since Governor Lamont was sworn into office for his first term on January 9, 2019.

“Being CTDOT commissioner has been the honor of a lifetime,” Giulietti said. “I love this work, the people, and the positive impact we have in communities around the state. I thank Governor Lamont for entrusting me with this responsibility. I’ve worked in transportation for more than 50 years, and no other job has been as rewarding."

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



