Gov. Lamont announces launch of streamlined DMV website

HARTFORD, Conn. — Lamont announced on Thursday that the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles has launched a new website for the state that streamlines all of the online services it offers in order to make completing transactions for customers easier, faster, and more convenient.

The website will include more language options including Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Polish, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Lamont also said the DMV will be adding two more transactions online. Customers will be able to request refunds when canceling car or vessel registrations and replacing lost titles. Previously, those options could only be completed using paper forms.

These new offerings will add to the DMV's list of more than two dozen online services added over the past several years. This includes driver's license renewal vehicle and vessel registration renewals, updating addresses, and requesting driving records.

Lamont said that it has been a priority of the administration to move more government services online.

In recent years, the average wait time at the DMV has decreased going from over an hour to less than 15 minutes today.

“Sitting around at a DMV office waiting to conduct a transaction is frustrating, and I’ve been determined to implement policies that make interacting with this agency more convenient and less time-consuming,” Governor Lamont said in a statement. “Each time we’ve launched a new online feature, we’ve seen a corresponding decline in the number of in-person visits people are making to DMV offices, which also results in wait times being shortened for those who actually do need to conduct transactions in person. Connecticut residents deserve a state government that is dedicated to changing with new technology and making transactions as easy as possible.”

In order to implement these website upgrades the DMV has worked closely with the Connecticut Department of Administrative Services.

