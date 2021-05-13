Lamont: 'Basic agreement' reached with nurses union to hopefully prevent workers' strike

"I am very hopeful that this strike has been averted," he said during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont said the state is very close to negotiating a "basic" four-year agreement with the nursing union to prevent a proposed strike set for Friday.

"I am very hopeful that this strike has been averted," he said during a press conference Thursday afternoon, adding that a "basic agreement" had been reached between SEIU and state nursing home operators.

The agreement would include a 10.7% raise that will be spread over the four years, which Lamont said would mean "substantial" raises for nursing home workers.

Lamont said each union and operator still needs to agree to the four-year deal, but he expects an announcement Thursday.

The agreement would come just hours before nearly 4,000 health workers across the state threatened to strike over what they said were poor working conditions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. They were demanding better pay and a fix to staffing shortages at many facilities.

Earlier this week, Connecticut officials proposed adding an additional $280 million in funding for nursing homes in an effort to avoid the strike. It included $149.5 million for 4.5% wage increases for nursing home workers over the next two years.

The state's proposal was rejected by the SEIU, who said it would not "both lift nursing home workers out of poverty and improve staffing numbers for direct care services."

“We are facing a critical situation in the nursing home industry with workers trapped in poverty. Operators cannot find enough job applicants to hire at current industry wages. The reduced staffing teams of existing nurses, assistants, and other supports bear the brunt of ruthless workloads, and vulnerable patients and residents get less time of direct care,” said Rob Baril, president of District 1199 New England, SEIU in a statement.

On Monday, the Yale Law School Clinic released a new report saying Connecticut’s nursing home workers continue to struggle with staffing shortages, a lack of protective equipment, and low pay.

The report, titled “‘We Were Abandoned’: How Connecticut Failed Nursing Home Workers and Residents During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” based on a study of Department of Public Health documents and worker interviews.

The report, also conducted by SEIU District 1199NE, describes unsafe conditions, understaffed facilities, inadequate compensation, and a lack of state oversight.

Lamont also ordered the National Guard to prepare to support nursing homes if the strike happened.

This is developing news.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.