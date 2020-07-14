Watch Live @ 5PM: Gov. Lamont holds briefing after adding more states to travel advisory list

Governor Ned Lamont announced Monday that the state is working with New York to add new travel restrictions and rules to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont is set to hold a news briefing Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. to address a special session of the Connecticut General Assembly.

Gov. Lamont holds Tuesday’s briefing after announcing this morning additional states that will be on the travel advisory list. Those states are: New Mexico, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Delaware was removed from the list.

Travelers coming to Connecticut from a COVID-19 hotspot state be required to fill out a form and provide information on where they are staying, how they will quarantine, and who they are traveling with.

The states on the list have a new daily positive rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or have a 10 percent positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.