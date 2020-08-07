Watch Live: Gov. Lamont, Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz make census announcement

Tuesday at a press conference, Gov. Lamont announced that the state saw no COVID-19 related deaths.

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz will be making an announcement regarding the census Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Tuesday at a press conference, Gov. Lamont announced that the state saw no COVID-19 related deaths. It was the first time since March that the state has seen no deaths related to the virus.

Gov. Lamont discussed the next phase in the Reopening Connecticut plan during his briefing on Monday and said Phase 3 is being paused and that he is “erring on the side of caution” after looking at other states' numbers that are on the rise.

The pause is due in large part to problems with the virus spiking elsewhere across the country.

"I'm just looking around the rest of the country. I see Texas, I see Florida, Southern California, all closing down bars and I'm learning from that."

"Outdoor is much safer than indoors," he said. " I'm sorry to disappoint you, I think the bars are going to have to pause right now."

Last week, the Governor declared that visitors from numerous states, including California, Arizona, Texas and Florida would be asked to quarantine for two weeks upon their arrival in Connecticut.

"They have pockets that have an infection rate that’s 10, 20 even 30 times more than Connecticut," Lamont said.

And, it appears folks from those states are listening.

"In talking to our airlines here, when we issued the quarantine directive, the number of people making reservations coming up from say Florida and South Carolina went down about 20 percent, he said.

Despite what’s happening in other states, Lamont will not pull back on the indoor dining, which presently stands at a maximum 50 percent of capacity.

"I urge you to go outdoors," Lamont said. "I urge you to take that outdoor dining every opportunity you can."

And, while Connecticut has posted seven straight days with fewer than 1% of coronavirus tests coming back positive, beachgoers are taking social distancing seriously.

"We did think about that," said Janet Vollmer, of Sandy Hook. "That was part of our discussion this morning, whether we should come or not. But, we did wear our masks."

A Hartford area family, deciding the beach was a bit too crowded, stuck to the picnic area at Hammonasset.

"You want to keep what the governor says," said one man. "Stay distant and 6 feet is OK. Use a mask."

"It’s open-air, sun, saltwater and I feel like just a regular day at the beach," said Giuseppe Malangone of Wallingford.