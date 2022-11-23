Lamont calls for special session to extend gas tax cuts, fare-free bus service

He also wants action on increased energy assistance, pandemic premium pay and the bottle bill.

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Ned Lamont has scheduled a special session for after Thanksgiving for lawmakers to take action on several issues with direct impact on commuters and workers.

Lamont said Wednesday that he is calling the Connecticut General Assembly into special session to extend the cuts on gasoline taxes, as well as making public transit buses free for riders. Lamont is also asking the legislature to approve more funding for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) and Premium Pay Program, and also modify the effective date of sections in the container redemption program, commonly known as the bottle bill.

The special session is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28.

“I’m asking the legislature to extend for several additional months the suspension of Connecticut’s gas tax that has been in effect since April, as well as the waiving of fares on all public transit buses,” Lamont said. “Additionally, I am proposing to allocate more funding to our energy assistance program to ensure that we can meet the needs of our residents, and make available more funding for the Premium Pay program for essential workers. These actions can help provide more immediate relief for Connecticut residents as consumers across the country are facing rising prices due to a number of international dynamics and market instability that go far beyond our state.”

The cuts on the state gas tax were enacted on April 1 and to originally scheduled to expire on July 1. The legislators extended the expiration date to December 1 before the regular session ended in May.

This is developing, check back for updates.

