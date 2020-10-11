Lamont commemorates completion of housing for vets who were homeless

The project was funded by $1.65 million in state grants from the Connecticut Department of Housing.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will attend a ceremony in Meriden to commemorate the completion of Hanover Place, a nine-unit development that will contain housing designated for veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.



The governor will be joined at the event by Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno and other state and local officials.

In January, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released its 2019 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress. The report found that in Connecticut, 3,033 persons experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2019, a decrease of 23.7 percent from 2018.

That’s in contrast to national numbers, where HUD says 14,885 more people were found to be homeless since 2018. But homelessness among veterans and families with children continued to fall, declining 2.1 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively, in 2019.

The national estimate is based on data from 3,000 cities and counties. Every year on a single night in January, agencies and tens of thousands of volunteers go out to identify who is living in emergency shelters, transitional housing programs, or on the street. HUD says these one-night ‘snapshot’ counts, as well as full-year counts and data from other federal agencies, are crucial to understanding homelessness.

Key Findings About CT in the HUD Report