Lamont reaffirms decision to sign abortion protection bill after final approvals

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has reaffirmed his commitment to sign a bill into law that would reinforce abortion protections in the state.

Both the state House and Senate passed House Bill 5414 in April, which would protect medical providers and patients seeking abortion care in Connecticut, including those who may be traveling from other states that have outlawed abortion. The bill would also expand the type of practitioners eligible to perform certain abortion-related care.

The bill has to be approved by several departments before heading to the governor's desk: Legislative Commissioners’ Office first needs to finalize and print the bill. Then it must be approved by the Office of the House Clerk, the Office of the Senate Clerk, and the Office of the Secretary of the State. Afterward, it can be sent to the governor for signing.

“I am very appreciative to the majority of lawmakers in Connecticut who had the foresight to draft this legislation at a time when the right to a safe and legal abortion in America is in jeopardy,” Lamont said. “I am proud to stand up for access to reproductive healthcare and reproductive freedom. As long as I am governor of this great state, we’ll never waiver on the right to choose, and the belief that medical decisions should be made between a patient and their doctor. As soon as this bill is transmitted to my office, I will sign it into law.”

“This draft Supreme Court ruling demolishes almost a half-century of settled law ensuring women’s reproductive freedom and marks a sad day in our nation’s history,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “By passing this legislation, we will continue to protect the health of women in our state. Here in Connecticut, we will support and protect women’s reproductive rights, and Governor Lamont and I will always protect a woman’s right to choose.”

This bill is the first of its kind in the United States and comes as several states have recently passed legislation limiting access to abortion. The Supreme Court Justice has also confirmed Tuesday a leaked draft of the court's opinion to overturn Roe. v. Wade, released Monday, is authentic.

