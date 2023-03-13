Lamont orders partial activation of State Emergency Operations Center ahead of nor’easter

The governor urged residents to prepare in case they lose electricity or must report an emergency.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will be partially activated on Tuesday to monitor the conditions across Connecticut during an expected nor’easter that will sweep through the region.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday that the EOC will be partially activated starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and will be staffed in person with personnel from several state agencies, including the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, the Department of Transportation, and the Connecticut National Guard.

His office also said that several other state agencies, the American Red Cross and United Way 2-1-1 will be available on a virtual emergency operations center link to communicate instantly if needed.

“Different weather models are showing varying projections at the moment, however, there is the potential that Connecticut will see quite a range in snowfall totals, with the greatest impact likely occurring in the northwestern and northeastern portions of the state,” Lamont said. “The most concerning part about the forecast is how wet and heavy this snow may be, combined with its very strong wind gusts.”

He continued: “These two factors together may bring down power lines and tree limbs, resulting in power outages. I strongly encourage everyone to have preparations in place in the event that you lose electricity and particularly keep all of your mobile devices fully charged in case you need to call and report an emergency. I also encourage everyone to stay off the roads to the greatest extent possible throughout the duration of the storm.”

His office said it has been in contact with the leadership of Connecticut’s utility companies and stressed to them the importance of having preparations in place and ready to employ well in advance of the storm should widespread outages occur.

Parts of Connecticut are bracing Monday for a winter storm that could drop more than 12 inches of heavy, wet snow in some areas.

The National Weather Service said the storm is supposed to begin late Monday and last into Wednesday. The storm – classified as a nor-easter by meteorologists – is expected to bring high winds and power outages were possible.

The strongest winds are likely to be in eastern Massachusetts, however, peak gusts between 40 to 50 mph are expected in Connecticut.

A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of northern Connecticut as well as most of Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. There is a winter weather advisory in place for Hartford County and most of Connecticut.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.