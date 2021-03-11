Gov. Lamont to announce updated school COVID-19 safety protocols

Right now, children must be masked inside classrooms and teachers are required to either get vaccinated or take weekly tests for COVID-19.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont will announce an update to school protocols when it comes to COVID-19 on Thursday.

The announcement will come at 11:30 a.m. while at Newington High School.

Currently, in Connecticut schools, masks are required for students and teachers. Teachers must also either be vaccinated or be tested weekly for COVID-19, per Lamont's executive order.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave final clearance on the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 years old.

The announcement by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky came only hours after an advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be opened to the 28 million youngsters in that age group.

Millions of shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have already been shipped to states, doctors’ offices and pharmacies, to be ready for CDC's decision.

Connecticut healthcare organizations have already begun scheduling vaccinations for children and plan to hold clinics across the state.

Lamont said Tuesday, shortly after clearance was given, that the rollout is critical for schools, not just for protecting kids but also for family, teachers and school staff.

"We estimate that about 277,630 children between ages 5 and 11 live in Connecticut, and our partners are ready and able to begin administering the vaccines to this age group. The date is clear: This vaccine is safe for kids and it works," said Lamont in a tweet Tuesday night.

The vaccine — one-third the dose given to older children and adults and administered with kid-sized needles — requires two doses three weeks apart, plus two more weeks for full protection to kick in. That means children who get vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be covered by Christmas.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.