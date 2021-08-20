Lamont declares a state of emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Henri

The Connecticut State Emergency Operations Center will become partially activated on Saturday, August 21, and fully active Sunday morning.

CONNECTICUT, USA — In preparation for Tropical Storm Henri, which is expected to reach Connecticut by Sunday, Gov. Ned Lamont has declared a state of emergency.

As part of the order from the Lamont, Adjutant General and Commander of the Connecticut National Guard Major General Francis Evon is calling 200 Guardsmen and women to state active duty.

“We’ve learned from Super Storm Sandy and Hurricane Irene that preparation at staging areas ahead of the storm making landfall is key to a quick and effective response,” Evon said. “We are standing by to support the state and the lead agencies however we can and we will be prepared to bring in additional Guardsmen and resources if asked to do so.”

According to current forecasts, Henri will become a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday morning and make landfall near the area of Stonington and the Rhode Island border. A hurricane warning has been issued for most of the state's shoreline.

“With the current forecasted track of Henri, we can expect heavy rainfall and high winds, with the potential for a significant amount of coastal flooding and urban flooding across Connecticut,” Lamont said. “Right now, it’s a good idea for everyone to be prepared and expect to shelter in place by Sunday afternoon through at least Monday morning. We’ll continue to monitor the storm’s progress and will provide updates as necessary.”

Lamont spoke with Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Paul Ford, FEMA’s acting regional administrator for New England Friday morning about preparedness efforts for Connecticut.

