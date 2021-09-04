Lamont, DEEP discuss 2021 outdoor recreational season amid COVID-19 pandemic

They will also comment on the latest COVID-19 protocols that are in effect still within the state parks system.

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes with other local officials will discuss the opening of the 2021 outdoor recreational season.

Lamont will also make an announcement concerning additional investments to support Connecticut state parks.

The announcement will begin at 11 a.m. from People's State Forest in Barkhamsted.

