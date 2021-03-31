Lamont expands program on preventing prescription drug abuse

Will aid medical providers in their efforts to prevent the misuse of prescription drugs and combat the opioid crisis.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Lamont administration has received federal funding that will make it easier for healthcare providers to check patient records before prescribing controlled substances.

The $1.3 million program will be funded through the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and will provide free access to a Prescription Monitoring Program Gateway for prescribers and pharmacists.

The PMP Gateway, provided by Appriss Health, allows providers to integrate their electronic health records or pharmacy management system with the PMP.

According to the Governor's office, "This integration allows providers to fulfill their requirement to check patient records in the PMP before prescribing opioids and other controlled substance in certain circumstance, and to do it with one login, rather than two. This ultimately ensures providers in Connecticut can spend less time on a computer and more time with their patients."

"The funds will allow the Department of Consumer Protection to offer free Gateway services for two years to providers who already have this integration and to those who still need it. Roughly 75 percent of healthcare providers in the state currently have Gateway integration and performed more than 19.7 million searches through the integrated systems in 2020 alone, but as a direct cost to the healthcare providers."

"The Gateway also includes access to NarxCare, which provides the ability to identify and manage patient prescription drug risk analysis in real-time, as another tool to ensure a practitioner is seeing the most complete picture of a patient’s health."

