LIVE @ 11 AM | Gov. Lamont to outline how Connecticut should spend federal recovery aid

New legislation, Special Act 21-1, requires the governor to give lawmakers a plan for investing the federal funds by April 26.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday morning.

According to his office, Lamont will announce proposed initiatives for Connecticut to invest its federal COVID-19 recovery aid from the American Rescue Plan Act.

New legislation, Special Act 21-1 requires the governor to give lawmakers a plan for investing the federal funds by April 26.

The legislature’s Appropriations Committee has a deadline of May 16 to create a plan for that funding and begin negotiations with state officials.

Lamont will speak at 11 a.m. at the Naugatuck Valley Community College Waterbury Campus.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.