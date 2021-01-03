WATCH LIVE | Gov. Lamont to announce legislative proposal on home energy affordability

Officials say the tools will be particularly important for our low-income residents who currently spend 20% of their income on energy bills.

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Ned Lamont is slated to hold a news conference Monday morning to discuss a legislative proposal he introduced on home energy affordability.

According to a release, the proposal will help consumers reduce energy use and provide the most vulnerable residents with the information they need to make affordable energy choices.

Officials say the tools will be particularly important for our low-income residents who currently spend 20% of their income on energy bills.

Lamont will be joined by:

DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes

Tim Fabuien of CMC Energy Services;

Shubhada Kambli, the City of Hartford’s Sustainability Director

State lawmakers.

The governor’s proposal, Senate Bill 882, calls on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) to procure up to 300,000 MWh of electricity (equivalent to approximately 1% of Connecticut’s load) from active demand response measures and passive demand response measures.