Lamont orders CT National Guard to prepare to aid nursing homes ahead of planned workers strike

Nearly 4,000 health workers are set to begin a strike on Friday if negotiations between the union and the nursing home owners fail.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont issued sent a letter on Tuesday to the Connecticut National Guard requesting assistance if nursing home workers go forward with a planned strike later this week.

"I authorize you to immediately call up a sufficient force of members of the armed forces of the state to support as needed the Department of Public Health in protecting the public health and safety in response to any potential work stoppage or strike of workers at long-term care facilities or other congregate settings in the state beginning on or about May 14, 2021," Lamont wrote in the letter.

Nursing home workers say they're tired of poor working conditions through the COVID-19 pandemic. They are demanding better pay and a fix to staffing shortages at many facilities.

On Monday, the Yale Law School Clinic released a new report saying Connecticut’s nursing home workers continue to struggle with staffing shortages, a lack of protective equipment and low pay.

The report, titled “‘We Were Abandoned’: How Connecticut Failed Nursing Home Workers and Residents During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” based on a study of Department of Public Health documents and worker interviews.

The report, also conducted by SEIU District 1199NE, describes unsafe conditions, understaffed facilities, inadequate compensation, and a lack of state oversight.

On Monday, Connecticut officials proposed adding an additional $280 million in funding for nursing homes in an effort to avoid

Lamont’s administration proposed the extra funding Monday. It includes $149.5 million for 4.5% wage increases for nursing home workers in the next two fiscal years. There was no immediate response from union or industry officials.

The state also said it will "more than double" the funding increase in the Appropriations Committee budget by giving increases to the industry in the fiscal years 2022 and 2023. This will be in turn used for employee wage enhancements.

Connecticut added it will also provide retirement enhancement, work with the legislation for hazard pay premium payments, workforce development over three years, and child care expanded options.

