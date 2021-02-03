Lamont officials say a gambling expansion agreement is close

Rodney Butlers, of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, said his tribe is close to sealing the deal with the state and the Mohegans but a revenue issue is the

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Ned Lamont’s chief of staff said the Democratic administration is “at the precipice” of finally reaching a comprehensive gambling expansion agreement with Connecticut’s tribal nations.

Paul Mounds did acknowledge Tuesday being closer to sealing the deal with just one of the two federally recognized tribes.

Mounds said an announcement could be made later in the day with the Mohegan Tribe, owners and operators of the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville.

Rodney Butler is the chair of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.

He said his tribe is close to sealing the deal with the state and the Mohegans but a revenue issue is the sticking point.

