Watch Live: Lamont, other state and local officials denounce hate crimes and racial slurs

He will be joined by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Manchester Mayor Jay Moran,

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing in Manchester denouncing hate crimes and racial slurs Monday at noon.

He was joined by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Manchester Mayor Jay Moran, local state legislators, and other officials from the Town of Manchester and Town of East Hartford.

Gov. Lamont said during the press conference that in the fight against racism, people have to change their hearts.

The governor urged Connecticut resident and President Trump to to 'stand up and say something' against racism.

Last week, Manchester police arrested two men in an alleged racially-charged attack.

Two teens told officers they were riding their bicycles early Sunday morning in the area of Main Street. The three teens were riding their bikes and were being followed by two men in a vehicle.

At one point, the vehicle was said to have driven the teens off the road near Main Street and Middle Turnpike East. The vehicle was said to have almost struck one of the them. One of the men who had yelled racial slurs got out of the vehicle and chased the teens. He then took a bike that was dropped by a juvenile. No one was physically hurt in the incident.

Police were able to find the vehicle in a driveway on Main Street. The officers knocked on the door of the home but no one answered it. After an investigation, the two men who live in the Main Street home were identified as 27-year-old Matthew and 28-year-old Michael Lemelin. The men were arrested Monday afternoon in connection to the incident.