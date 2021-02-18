x
Lamont picks his general counsel to serve on Appellate Court

The governor also nominated 15 people to serve as Superior Court judges, including three federal prosecutors.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont has nominated 16 people for state judge positions, including his general counsel for a spot on Connecticut’s second-highest court.

The Democratic governor on Wednesday picked his counsel, Robert Clark, to serve on the state Appellate Court.

Clark would fill a vacancy created when Judge Douglas Lavine stepped down in December after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Clark previously served as a Superior Court judge in Bridgeport and an assistant state attorney general.

Lamont also nominated 15 people to serve as Superior Court judges, including three federal prosecutors.

