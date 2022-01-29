'This is not our first rodeo' | Lamont praises state's response to nor'easter

Lamont singled out DOT workers who are plowing the roads.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont had praise on Saturday for the state's response to the nor'easter that hit the state.

Lamont singled out DOT workers who are plowing the roads who, by the time he spoke at noon, had been out since the night before.

"The biggest thanks you can give those folks is to stay off the road yourself," said Lamont.

The governor said that while the power company crews were standing by for problems, there had only been about 100 outages reported throughout the morning.

He urged people to stay off the roads, to avoid accidents and keep the roads clear for plows. Tractor-trailers had been banned from the state highway since 3 a.m. Saturday.

There had been a "handful" of violations and two accidents. Trucks carrying medical or COVID-19 related supplies are exempt from the ban. There are more than 600 plows on the roads said Lamont.

Mark Rolfe, Deputy commissioner for the DOT said he expected transit services in the cities would resume operations Sunday.

The state police said there had been 500 calls for service.

Officials said there had been no reports of flooding or requests for help from the municipalities.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

