Lamont reduces drought advisory to stage 2 for New London and Windham

The Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup plans to meet again in November to evaluate conditions.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Lamont announced on Thursday that due to recent rainfall he is reducing the drought advisory, which was declared in August for both New London and Windham counties to a stage 2 drought level.

The decision was made at the Connecticut Interagency Workgroup, a state entity consisting of several state agency representatives that meets as necessary to assess drought conditions and make recommendations to the governor on the state’s response.

“While recent rainfall over the past couple of weeks have brought some relief to Connecticut, particularly in New London and Windham counties, we are still seeing precipitation levels that remain slightly below normal,” Governor Lamont said in a statement. “As we enter fall, conditions are looking better than they were this summer, but we still urge everyone to be mindful of their water usage. I am hopeful that in the coming weeks our precipitation levels will be back to normal.”

There are five levels of declarations under the Connecticut Drought Preparedness and Response Plan:

Stage 1: Below normal conditions

Stage 2: Incipient drought

Stage 3: Moderate drought

Stage 4: Severe drought

Stage 5: Extreme drought

Stage 2 drought level is intended as an awareness stage, identifying a moderate drought event that can potentially impact water supplies, agriculture, or natural ecosystems. Residents are voluntarily asked to be mindful of their water consumption and take sensible steps to reduce impacts on water use.

