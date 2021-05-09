Lamont submits request for presidential major disaster declaration after remnants of Hurricane Ida leave damage across Connecticut

The submission comes after weeks of data collection, which is required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the governor's office said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The video above aired September 5*

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday evening that he has submitted a request for a presidential major disaster declaration resulting from the damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida in early September.

The submission comes after weeks of data collection, which is required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the governor's office said in a release.

Lamont said the extraordinarily heavy rain from this storm resulted in extensive flooding across Connecticut, overwhelming federal, state, and local roads, and flooding hundreds of homes and businesses.

"The late-night arrival of the storm created additional challenges," he added. "First responders performed numerous rescues, with cars stranded or submerged in communities across the state as well as on interstate highways."

The remnants of Hurricane Ida ruined growing seasons at some local farms, and even claimed the life of a beloved state trooper.

50-year-old Brian Mohl, was a 26-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police. He died after his vehicle was swept away by floodwaters in Woodbury.

"If approved, this federal declaration will allow many municipalities and homeowners to become eligible for much-needed assistance to recover from the damages caused by this storm," Lamont added.

The state's requested FEMA's assistance in Fairfield, Middlesex and New London Counties, as well as the state’s two tribal nations – the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the Mohegan Tribal Nation.

According to Lamont's office, homeowners in Fairfield and New London counties and the tribal nations may be eligible for federal reimbursements related to the costs of uninsured damage to their housing and personal property.

Moreover, some municipalities could be eligible to receive federal reimbursement of 75% of the costs for uninsured damage to infrastructure, as well as costs associated with their response and emergency protective measures, officials said.

Alana Seldon is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at aseldon@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.