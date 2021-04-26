Lamont pledges revitalization of old Ames building in Rocky Hill

The building has sat vacant for nearly 20 years.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The old Ames headquarters in Rocky Hill has been closed for nearly two decades; however, a new redevelopment plan hopes to revitalize the building and increase economic activity in the area.

“This has been an eye-sore for our community for about 20 years and as long as I can remember, folks have been telling us, you know there’s nothing you can do, it’s privately owned, but as you and I know governor, that if our businesses don’t succeed, if we don’t stand up and partner and invest in the type of folks who have this property, we are not going to succeed as a town,” Mayor Lisa Marotta said during a press conference Monday.

The State Bond Commission, which Gov. Ned Lamont chairs, awarded the town $500,000 to renovate and redevelop the old Ames building.

"For the first time in ten years there are thousands and thousands of people moving back to the state of Connecticut, I hope that means big things for Rocky hill,” Lamont said.

The former Ames property has been vacant and has had no redevelopment activity for more than a decade. The site includes land totally about 12.156 acres and a 225,000 square-foot building.

Locals hope this revitalization will help improve the community.

