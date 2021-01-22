x
Local News

Lamont says he has no interest in raising taxes in budget

Lamont told members of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association that Connecticut still has roughly $3 billion in its budget reserve fund.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont said Friday he has “no interest” in raising taxes. The Democrat said he also doesn’t foresee slashing funding for social services in his proposed two-year state budget due Feb. 10 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Lamont told members of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association that Connecticut still has roughly $3 billion in its budget reserve fund, which state officials had thought would have to be tapped to cover massive projected deficits.

 But recent budget projections indicate there could instead be a small surplus when the current fiscal year ends on June 30. 

