Lamont says he has no interest in raising taxes in budget

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont said Friday he has “no interest” in raising taxes. The Democrat said he also doesn’t foresee slashing funding for social services in his proposed two-year state budget due Feb. 10 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Lamont told members of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association that Connecticut still has roughly $3 billion in its budget reserve fund, which state officials had thought would have to be tapped to cover massive projected deficits.