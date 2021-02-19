Lamont to announce proposal expanding school choice program to Danbury, Norwalk

The goal is to have kids and those in surrounding communities go to school in a more diverse environment.

DANBURY, Conn. — As previewed in a recent budget address, Gov. Ned Lamont is set to announce on Friday a proposal to expand the school choice program to Danbury and Norwalk.

The governor is set to announce his proposal details at 11 a.m.

In the budget address for the upcoming fiscal year, Gov. Lamont had said that many urban schools were crowded and their suburban schools had extra capacity.

He said his budget proposed an expansion of the open choice program, beginning in Norwalk and Danbury. The goal, he stated, is to have kids and those in surrounding communities go to school in a more diverse environment.

The proposal is part of a larger goal under the governor's "More Affordable Connecticut" priorities, as outlined in his budget address.

He said for him, strengthening the middle class begins with education.