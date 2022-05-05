Lamont signs reproductive rights bill

The bill will protect medical providers and patients seeking abortion care in Connecticut who may be traveling from other states that have outlawed abortion.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont signed a first-in-the-nation reproductive rights bill into Connecticut state law on Thursday.

Abortion rights advocates contend Connecticut's new law, HB-5414, which takes effect July 1, is needed to protect in-state medical providers from legal action stemming from out-of-state laws, as well as the patients who travel to Connecticut and those who help them. The legislation also expands who can perform abortions.

"This is a bill I wanted to sign as soon as possible," Lamont said in a video update.

This comes after an authentic draft of the SCOTUS opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked to the public earlier this week.

"No politician is going to get between you and your doctor - you make the choice," Lamont added.

Lamont's likely gubernatorial contender, Bob Stefanowski, released a written statement that the draft opinion suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case “doesn’t change anything here in Connecticut” where he said, “a woman’s right to choose is fully protected under state law.”

Democratic Party officials have called on Stefanowski to go further and explain whether he supports the current state law and whether he’d support new restrictions.

