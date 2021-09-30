Gov. Lamont directs state agencies to prepare for staffing shortages amid vaccine mandate deadline

State workers who fall under this vaccine mandate have until midnight on Monday, Oct. 4 to show proof of vaccination, or they could be put on unpaid leave.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that state agencies have been directed to prepare for staffing shortages, as Connecticut's vaccine mandate deadline fast approaches.

Lamont said this directive is due to non-compliance with executive orders requiring COVID-19 vaccination or testing.

State workers who fall under this vaccine mandate have until midnight on Monday, Oct. 4 to show proof of vaccination, or they could be put on unpaid leave.

The unpaid leave could begin as soon as Tuesday, Oct. 5, but no later than Monday, Oct. 11, according to a release.

Lamont's office reported more than 20,000 state employees have indicated they are fully vaccinated so far. Another 8,000 remain non-compliant.

“I continue to remain optimistic that our employees will submit their testing and vaccination information quickly,” Lamont said in a statement. “But as we have done throughout the pandemic, we will prepare for the worst to prevent impacts to the critical services the state provides. The health and safety of our employees and the people of Connecticut remain our top priority."

Lamont continued that there is no reason all state employees should not be in compliance.

"I continue to count on state employees to lead by example and to respect their co-workers and the public by complying with this executive order, which is the law," he added.

The governor has instructed the Connecticut National Guard to plan for deployment, if needed, to support operations until more workers can be hired, or those non-compliant employees come into compliance.

In a statement, Maj. David Pytlik of the CT National Guard said they are prepared to step up and support the state if called upon.

"Connecticut National Guard members have stepped up to support this state throughout this pandemic in capacities ranging from skilled nursing facility inspection to distributing food to those in need to delivering PPE to health districts and first responders," the statement said. "Now, in this phase of the pandemic, we potentially may need to support critical activities."

Pytlik said they are closely monitoring critical sectors and key positions that may be affected by a labor shortage.

"At this time, we haven’t been asked to support any particular function, but we will continue to monitor and prepare as necessary," Pytlik said. "As an organization, we have a variety of different types of units and our members have a variety of different civilian skill sets."

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.