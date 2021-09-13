Lamont gives report card on summer tourism in state

Tourism in Connecticut brings in over $13 billion each year.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont is scheduled to review the summer tourism season on Monday as it draws to a close.

He will highlight the impact of two state programs that launched this summer, including the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program, which provided children with free admission to more than 90 museums across the state, and the ParkConneCT program, which provided fare-free shuttles and enhanced transit service to certain state parks and beaches.

The governor will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. from the Dinosaur State Park in Rocky Hill.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, tourism in Connecticut brings in over $13 billion each year and creates $1.8 billion in tax receipts. Nearly 70,000 people are employed in tourism-related jobs.

Lamont and the state tourism office launched the $1.4 million “Full Color Connecticut” marketing campaign Friday. The governor said will link leaf peeping to other attractions across the state.

