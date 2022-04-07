Lamont tests positive for COVID-19

"I feel good and I’m not experiencing any symptoms," Lamont said on Twitter.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont confirmed Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He made the announcement on his social media pages, saying "I wanted you to hear straight from me that I tested positive for COVID-19 today."

Contact tracing was done to inform the people he has been around, Lamont said.

The governor took a regularly scheduled COVID-19 rapid self-test, which came back positive, according to the Governor's office. A second rapid test came back positive, and Lamont is now waiting for results from a PCR test.

He also noted that he is fully vaccinated and "double boosted," and encouraged people to get the COVID vaccine and boosters if eligible.

Lamont received his second COVID booster last Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who have received their first COVID booster at least four months ago get a second booster shot.

"I feel good and I’m not experiencing any symptoms," Lamont said on Twitter.

Lamont will isolate for the next five days and will continue to work from home.

"I look forward to getting back into the office as soon as I can," Lamont added.

