WATCH LIVE: Gov. Lamont to announce plans to bring free wifi to Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to announce details of the state’s plans to bring free Wi-Fi service to certain areas of Middletown.

The news conference begins at 11 a.m.

The service is part of the Lamont administration’s “Everybody Learns” initiative. The goal is to boost access to the internet in communities that have high numbers of unconnected households.

The governor will be joined by Mayor Ben Florsheim, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce President Larry McHugh, and other state and local officials.

In December, Lamont announced that Connecticut was providing a learning device to every student in need. He said it was a major milestone in the fight to close the digital divide in the state.

Connecticut is the first state in the nation to provide a learning device to every PK-12 student in need.

The Everybody Learns Initiative has helped some 60,000 Connecticut families get online and introduced 160 internet hotspots around the state to help kids from kindergarten to 12th grade.

“Well first and foremost I want to keep our schools open as best I can," said Lamont in December. "You’re more likely to have an in-school option than in any other state in the region. Going forward we have the devices out there, we have the internet access out there, we have to work with parents to make sure they are comfortable with the internet learning and they can work with the kids."

With a third of Manchester High School students learning entirely from home, Minor insists on making sure all have access to the web is the next big step with educating kids during the pandemic but have been impressed with what they’ve seen so far.

“I am glad we collaborated so quickly to actually make it happen,” said Minor. Dias shared a similar upbeat perspective on the fact that so many students now have new technology."

