Lamont to be sworn in for second term in ceremony at State Armory

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will be sworn in in the State Senate Chambers around 10 a.m.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont will be sworn in to start his second term as governor at noon on Wednesday in a ceremony at the State Armory.

Lamont, who defeated GOP candidate Bob Stefanowski in November, will take the oath of office along with the state's other constitutional officers. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will be sworn in in the State Senate Chambers around 10 a.m.

Analysts say he’s taking office in a much stronger position than four years ago. He’s more popular, winning in November by a larger margin than in 2018 and securing higher approval ratings.

Lamont also has a Democrat-held state legislature behind him. Experts say all these factors could culminate in a bold plan for the state.

Members of the state legislature will be sworn in on Wednesday as well.

The tentative schedule for the day is as follows:

10 a.m. - Lt Gov Bysiewicz sworn into office inside the Capitol

12 p.m. - Gov Lamont sworn into office at the State Armory

12:45 p.m. - (approx.) Gov Lamont stands outside Armory for Ct National Guard Flyover/howitzers shot off

1:30 p.m. - Gov Lamont delivers state of the state address from the House chamber at the Capitol

Lamont's office said that to help minimize the chances of spreading COVID-19, the flu, RSV, and other respiratory illnesses, they suggested:

Before the events

If you are not feeling well and are showing any symptoms of COVID-19, the flu, RSV, or other respiratory illnesses, please stay home. These symptoms can include fever, coughing, fatigue, shortness of breath, sore throat, or a runny nose. Resting at home will allow you to heal and avoid spreading illness to others.

If you have had close contact with someone who had COVID-19 recently, please take a COVID-19 self-test before leaving home. Please stay home if you test positive, even if you have no symptoms.

If you have a COVID-19 home test kit readily available, consider testing even if you feel well. This will help further minimize the chances that you may spread COVID-19 to others at a crowded event.

During the events

Masks will be available at the events. Wearing a mask is one of the best ways to protect yourself when in a large crowd.

Refrain from sharing drinking glasses and utensils.

Wash your hands often. Use soap and water, and scrub for at least 20 seconds. Always wash your hands after eating, coughing, sneezing, touching your face, and using the bathroom.

