Lamont to unveil first electric buses in public service

Vehicles will serve Bridgeport area

Today at 11:00 a.m., Governor Ned Lamont is set to unveil the first battery-electric buses entering public service in Connecticut.

He will be joined by Transportation Deputy Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto, Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, and other federal, state, and local officials.

Historically, the Fairfield county area suffers from the worst air pollution in the state due to it's proximity to the New York metropolitan area. Since the buses do not have internal combustion engines, they don't emit greenhouse gases.