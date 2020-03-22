Lamont to use CTAlert system to urge residents to stay safe and stay home

First Governor to use the system

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will deliver a recorded voice message to more than four million phone numbers in Connecticut through the state’s CTAlert system in an effort to urge all residents to “Stay Safe, Stay Home” as the state continues to face the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said the recording will be sent from the Emergency Operations Center in Hartford this afternoon and will be accompanied by a text message to mobile phones containing a link to the state’s coronavirus website, ct.gov/coronavirus.

Governor Lamont is the first governor in Connecticut history to utilize the CTAlert system for a statewide phone call. Residents can sign up for the CTAlert system at www.ctalert.gov.