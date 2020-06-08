Lamont tours tropical storm damage in battered West Hartford

Lamont took aim at utility companies, Eversource in particular, for what he says was a lack of preparedness in advance of the storm.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont joined town leaders in West Hartford to look at damage after Tuesday’s tropical storm made its mark on the community.

Lamont took aim at utility companies, Eversource in particular, for what he says was a lack of preparedness in advance of the storm. “I’d like to think the utilities know the urgency and we are going to hold their feet to the fire,” Lamont said at a press briefing at West Hartford Police Headquarters.

After meeting with West Hartford Police and Fire brass, Lamont visited Whitman Avenue and spoke with residents all hoping to get their street cleared of tree debris and power back up and running. “Hope for the best and prepare for the worst,” Lamont said, “and I’m not sure Eversource was prepared for the worst.