Lamont: Vaccine mandate for state employees, teachers can expire

Lamont said Thursday he still wants mandatory vaccinations for long-term care workers and employees at state-run hospitals.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont won’t push for lawmakers to renew executive orders requiring certain state employees and teachers to either get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19. 

He said that's due to both the large number of people who’ve gotten the COVID-19 shots and the “significant administrative burden” placed on state agencies and schools to regularly test unvaccinated staff. 

Lamont said Thursday he still wants mandatory vaccinations for long-term care workers and employees at state-run hospitals. Lamont has provided legislative leaders with 11 executive orders he hopes they will extend.

