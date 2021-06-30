Lamont vetoes prison confinement bill, issues new order

The Governor said Wednesday that while he supports the bill’s intent, he wants to make sure inmates and staff are safe.

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Ned Lamont has vetoed a bill that limited when isolated confinement or seclusion is used in Connecticut prisons.

Instead, the governor directed the state Department of Correction commissioner to increase “out of cell time” for all incarcerated individuals, including those in “restrictive status," to at least four hours a day.

Lamont said that will happen “well before the effective dates of the bill,” which would have happened a year from now.

