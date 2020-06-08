Gov. Lamont to meet with West Hartford, South Windsor officials and view Tropical Storm Isaias damage

WEST HARTFORD, Conn — Cleanup efforts continue throughout Connecticut in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias.
Hundreds of thousands of residents are still without power two days after the heavy winds ripped through the state.
Governor Lamont is meeting with leaders in West Hartford and South Windsor Thursday to view damage left behind.
His tour begins at 12:15 p.m. in West Hartford, where about 52 percent of residents lost power.
The town has added charging stations at select public school lots and most of them will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The charging station list is as follows:
- Conard - Berkshire Road - outside of grounds garage across from cafeteria
- King Philip - 100 King Philip Drive - to the far right of main entrance
- Bristow - 34 Highland Street - main entrance at north end of building
- Charter Oak - 425 Oakwood Avenue - outside cafeteria/gym entrance off of playground
- Morley - 77 Bretton Road - kindergarten playground at front of building
- Norfeldt - 35 Barksdale Road - front entrance
- Whiting Lane - 47 Whiting Lane - north parking lot, loading dock
Lamont will then move on to South Windsor Town Hall at 1:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, the governor requested that PURA investigate Eversource and United Illuminating in response to the power outages.
In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Governor Ned Lamont demanded more urgency from Eversource to get everyone back up and running.
"This is electricity, this is life-giving to people," said Lamont.
