Gov. Lamont to meet with West Hartford, South Windsor officials and view Tropical Storm Isaias damage

His tour begins at 12:15 p.m. in West Hartford, where about 52 percent of residents lost power.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn — Cleanup efforts continue throughout Connecticut in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Hundreds of thousands of residents are still without power two days after the heavy winds ripped through the state.

Governor Lamont is meeting with leaders in West Hartford and South Windsor Thursday to view damage left behind.

The town has added charging stations at select public school lots and most of them will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The charging station list is as follows:

Conard - Berkshire Road - outside of grounds garage across from cafeteria

King Philip - 100 King Philip Drive - to the far right of main entrance

Bristow - 34 Highland Street - main entrance at north end of building

Charter Oak - 425 Oakwood Avenue - outside cafeteria/gym entrance off of playground

Morley - 77 Bretton Road - kindergarten playground at front of building

Norfeldt - 35 Barksdale Road - front entrance

Whiting Lane - 47 Whiting Lane - north parking lot, loading dock

Lamont will then move on to South Windsor Town Hall at 1:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, the governor requested that PURA investigate Eversource and United Illuminating in response to the power outages.

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Governor Ned Lamont demanded more urgency from Eversource to get everyone back up and running.