Lamont's plans for federal COVID-19 relief funds sent to legislators

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont has sent a wide-ranging plan to Connecticut lawmakers for how his administration would like to spend more than $2.6 billion in federal COVID relief funds.

Office of Policy and Management Secretary Melissa McCaw says the package represents the Democrat's plan for how the state emerges from the pandemic while addressing some long-standing issues.

House Speaker Matt Ritter said the proposal is a great start, but that the General Assembly will weigh in on how they believe the massive infusion of federal money should be spent.

Lamont wants a big chunk, about $1.7 million, to balance the budget.

